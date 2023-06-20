Politics

Angry fends off challenger for Neabsco seat

By Uriah Kiser

Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry [Prince William County Government]
VPAP: Democrat Victor Angry has narrowly defeated his primary opponent challenger Nate Murphy by two points.

Angry seeks a second term on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, representing the Neabsco District. As of today, he has no Republican opponents.

Angry has served on the Board of County Supervisors since 2019, when he won a special election to replace John D. Jenkins, the longest-serving supervisor in county history, after his death in February of that year.

A total of 3,740 ballots were cast in today’s primary.

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