Funeral procession honors My Plumber Plus founder R. Wendell Presgrave

R. Wendell Presgrave, the founder of MyPlumber Plus, was honored with a funeral procession from the company’s headquarters at 6897 Gateway Court, off Balls Ford near Manassas, to a memorial service in Haymarket, on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Presgrave, 83, died on May 23, 2023.

Press release: “The convoy, driven by My Plumber Plus plumbers, HVAC service experts, and electricians, was a display of admiration and appreciation for their company founder.”

“The motorcade traveled from the My Plumber Plus headquarters in Manassas to the Park Valley Church in Haymarket, where a celebration of Life memorial service was held. The event brought together friends, family members, employees, and distinguished colleagues from all over the US and beyond to pay tribute to Wendell’s life and to over four decades of his profound influence on the local business community.”

“Wendell’s passion for plumbing, customer-centric focus, and strong work ethic can be traced back to 1968 when he began as a parts runner for Griffin Plumbing. After earning his Masters in Plumbing license, he started his first company in 1975, Courthouse Plumbing, which he sold in 1982. He began My Plumber, later named My Plumber Plus, due to the addition of HVAC and electrical services. His innovative “Same Day Service Guaranteed” promise became a trendsetter.”

“My Plumber Plus has employed over 2000 people and served hundreds of thousands of customers in Virginia, Maryland and even San Diego, CA where a West Coast office was opened in 1999.”