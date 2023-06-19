News

Traffic hot spots near Fredericksburg, Stafford

By Uriah Kiser
I-95 Rappahannock River crossing

Virginia Department of Transportation: “June 18 – 24, 2023 All work is scheduled weather permitting. Real-time information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia.”

“I-95 Northbound, Exit 110 (Ladysmith), Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for paving between mile markers 111 -112 near the Ladysmith I-95 interchange in Caroline, and along the interchange on- and off-ramps. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.”

“Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), Sunday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Double lane closures between mile markers 135-136 for paving work for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.”

“I-95 Southbound, Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville), Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 147.5-146.5 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton, Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 136-135 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg), Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures at mile marker 125. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. for construction to replace the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass of I-95.”

“Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith), Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving work between mile markers 117 and 116.”

“Stafford County, Route 1 Northbound – Richmond Highway, Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure for pavement work between Centreport Parkway and Perchwood Drive.”

“Route 17 Northbound and Southbound, Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound between the intersections with Sanford Drive/South Gateway Drive and Olde Forge Drive. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.”

“Route 626 (Leeland Road), Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Maintenance work on the bridge over CSX railroad tracks. One-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew.”

“Route 628 (Eskimo Hill Road), Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Maintenance work on the bridge over CSX railroad tracks. One-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew.”

“Intersection Signal Work, Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile single lane closures for signal work at the following intersections: Mine Road and Highpointe Boulevard/North Vine Place, Mine Road and (Green Spring Drive)/Entrance to Walmart, Route 610 and Mine Road/Staffordboro Boulevard, Route 1 and entrance to TownePlace Suites”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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