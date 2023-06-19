Traffic hot spots near Fredericksburg, Stafford

Virginia Department of Transportation: “June 18 – 24, 2023 All work is scheduled weather permitting. Real-time information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia.”

“I-95 Northbound, Exit 110 (Ladysmith), Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for paving between mile markers 111 -112 near the Ladysmith I-95 interchange in Caroline, and along the interchange on- and off-ramps. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.”

“Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), Sunday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Double lane closures between mile markers 135-136 for paving work for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.”

“I-95 Southbound, Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville), Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 147.5-146.5 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton, Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 136-135 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg), Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures at mile marker 125. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. for construction to replace the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass of I-95.”

“Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith), Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving work between mile markers 117 and 116.”

“Stafford County, Route 1 Northbound – Richmond Highway, Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure for pavement work between Centreport Parkway and Perchwood Drive.”

“Route 17 Northbound and Southbound, Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound between the intersections with Sanford Drive/South Gateway Drive and Olde Forge Drive. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.”

“Route 626 (Leeland Road), Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Maintenance work on the bridge over CSX railroad tracks. One-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew.”

“Route 628 (Eskimo Hill Road), Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Maintenance work on the bridge over CSX railroad tracks. One-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew.”

“Intersection Signal Work, Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile single lane closures for signal work at the following intersections: Mine Road and Highpointe Boulevard/North Vine Place, Mine Road and (Green Spring Drive)/Entrance to Walmart, Route 610 and Mine Road/Staffordboro Boulevard, Route 1 and entrance to TownePlace Suites”