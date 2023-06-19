Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “A warm afternoon is expected today. Much-needed rain is likely this week. See maps for details..”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then scattered showers between midnight and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

“Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”