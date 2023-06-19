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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

 

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National Weather Service: “A warm afternoon is expected today. Much-needed rain is likely this week. See maps for details..”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then scattered showers between midnight and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

“Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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