Stolen historical records returned to Prince William County Courthouse

Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk press release: “Two of Prince William County’s earliest records were returned to the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Jacqueline Smith, after nearly 300 years.”

“Both documents were taken from the courthouse during the Civil War and returned to Virginia during the mid-20th century.”

“According to Ron Turner, a Circuit Court Historical Research Volunteer, in 1936 a collector in Rhode Island offered to return the books to the County at a cost.”

“A previous inventory of Prince William County Court’s historical records led Tracy Harter, and Greg Crawford, of the Library of Virginia (LVA) and Ron Turner to confirm that the two books; Prince William County’s first deed book (Liber A 1731-1732) and a court order book (Dumfries District Court – 1798-1799) were still missing from the court’s collections.”

“After some research, the books were recently discovered at the Library of Virginia. The LVA graciously preserved and delivered the original and rare volumes, color facsimiles and digital copies, which will soon be available for public viewing at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office.”

More information about the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Historical Documents and Research can be found online.