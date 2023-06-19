Snare first county resident to oversee Manassas airport commission

Press release: “At the June 15, 2023 Meeting of the Manassas Regional Airport Commission, Ross Snare was elected Chairman, becoming the first Chairman in the Airport’s history to be a [Prince William County] resident, as well as being the youngest to serve in the role.”

“I am deeply honored to have been elected Chairman. This is a very exciting time not just for the airport but for the region. This airport is an amazing economic engine and I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners, the amazing airport and city and county staffs, as well as our elected leaders on furthering its future growth,” Snare stated.”

“Mr. Snare has served on the Commission since he was first nominated by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and approved by the Manassas City Council in 2018 and was subsequently reappointed in 2022. The Commission is composed of 10 members appointed by the Manassas City Council. Eight members are nominated and appointed to the Commission by the Manassas City Council, and two members nominated by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and appointed to the Commission by the Manassas City Council.”

“The Manassas Regional Airport is currently the busiest general aviation airport in the Commonwealth of Virginia with over 400 based aircraft. It covers 889 acres and also has the most total operations for a GA airport in Virginia. An economic impact study done by the Department of Aviation in 2018 determined that the airport has a $375 million economic impact and creates some 1351 jobs. The payroll is an astounding $117,438,000.”

“Mr. Snare is currently the Associate Chief of External Affairs for UVA Health. He is a graduate of Christopher Newport University and has professionally served in a variety of capacities as a political aide to federal, state, and local elected officials and as the Chief Operating Officer of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce before his current role with UVA Health.”

Last week, PLN told you the airport commission approved a plan to bring commercial passenger jet service to the airport. The move would revolutionize the city’s airport and realize a dream of bringing passenger service to the city in the mid-1990s.