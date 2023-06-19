News

Primary Election is tomorrow, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Uriah Kiser

Voters will head to the polls today to nominate the candidates they want to seek to advance to the General Elections in November 2023.

Both Democrats and Republicans are holding primaries for state and local races. The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Find your polling place by clicking here.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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