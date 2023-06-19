Primary Election is tomorrow, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Voters will head to the polls today to nominate the candidates they want to seek to advance to the General Elections in November 2023.
Both Democrats and Republicans are holding primaries for state and local races. The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Find your polling place by clicking here.
- Prince William County: Who’s on the ballot?
- Stafford County: Who’s on the ballot?
- Spotsylvania County: Who’s on the ballot?
- Manassas: Republican Primary only. Who’s on the ballot?
- Fredericksburg: Who’s on the ballot?
- Manassas Park: Republican primary only. Who’s on the ballot?