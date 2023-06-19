Manassas Bee Festival returning this weekend; Volunteers needed

The Manassas Bee Festival returns this weekend to the Liberia House and Grounds, 8601 Portner Avenue in Manassas, on June 24, 2023.

The event seeks volunteers and experts.

Manassas Bee Festival: “We have food trucks. We also welcome our new Brew, Spirits, and Mead Garden. Heritage Brewery Manassas, Virgina, KO Distilling, and Misty Mountain Meadworks are joining us. Bring your ID to sample their local honey products, and grab a special 150th Manassas City Birthday bottle to go.”