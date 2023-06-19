Manassas Bee Festival returning this weekend; Volunteers needed

The Manassas Bee Festival returns this weekend to the Liberia House and Grounds, 8601 Portner Avenue in Manassas, on June 24, 2023.
The event seeks volunteers and experts.
Manassas Bee Festival: “We have food trucks. We also welcome our new Brew, Spirits, and Mead Garden. Heritage Brewery Manassas, Virgina, KO Distilling, and Misty Mountain Meadworks are joining us. Bring your ID to sample their local honey products, and grab a special 150th Manassas City Birthday bottle to go.”
“Event is rain or shine. Bring a drum or something fun to pound on. Carol Crossman Hartt teaches classes at the Art Factory Historic Manassas, Inc. She will teach some beats and lead a drum circle to begin the pollinator parade. Join in the fun. A few extra drums will be available too.”
“We have important meeting dates below. Experts and Performers are welcome too.”
“Thursday, June 22nd, 6 pm: Liberia House and Grounds porch facing 8601 Portner Ave. Event briefing and team assignments.”
“Friday, June 23rd, 6 pm: Updated briefing, and set up at Liberia House and Grounds porch.”
“Saturday, June 24th, 7 am to 3 pm: Please arrive for your assigned time slot. Check-in at the tent by the lawn stage with our Manassas Bee Festival banner on the event day.”