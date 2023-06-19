Drunken shotgun shooting in parking lot

Prince William police: “Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On June 18 at 7:56PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of Tacketts Village Sq in [Lake Ridge] to investigate the initial reports of an individual driving recklessly and firing a weapon in the parking lot.

“Officers arrived on scene and located the vehicle in the nearby commuter lot where the driver, identified as the accused, was detained without incident. The investigation revealed the accused was intoxicated and operating the vehicle in a reckless manner as he fired several rounds of a shotgun from the vehicle.”

“Empty shell casings were located in the vehicle. No injuries or immediate indications of property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Alimul KHUDI, was arrested.”

“Arrested on June 18: Alimul KHUDI, 52, of 13052 Gorham Way in Woodbridge. Charged with reckless handling of a firearm and driving under the influence Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable”

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – “On June 19 at 1:21AM, officers responded a residence located in the 13700 block of Lynhurst Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed two dark-colored vehicles drove up to the residence where multiple occupants exited and fired several rounds in the direction of the home. No injuries were reported. The vehicles immediately fled following the incident. The home and a neighboring residence were struck during the encounter. Several shell casings were located in the street and front yard of the home.”

“Armed Robbery – On June 17 at 5:03PM, officers responded to the area of Ridgefield Village Dr and Pilgrims Inn Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile, was walking in the above area when he encountered two other males, likely juveniles, who were reportedly following him. During the encounter, one of the males brandished a firearm and took the victim’s wallet from his pocket before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Both juveniles were described as black males, one with the heavy build around 5’0”, the other thin around 4’10”, both wearing dark-colored clothing.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On June 18 at 2:12AM, officers responded to Tandoori Nights located at 14633 Richmond Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed an unknown man and woman were involved in verbal altercation in the parking lot of the business when the male party brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the air. The parties dispersed prior to police arriving on scene. Shell casings were located in the parking lot. No injuries or property damage were immediately reported. Later that morning, a bullet hole was discovered in the front window of a neighboring business, Rocco’s Chicken, believed to have been caused during the previous incident.”