Driver charged with domestic assault after 610 crash

Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash closed a portion of Route 610 on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Stafford County sheriff’s spokesman: “A male and female were both transported to the hospital for their injuries and later released. The male who caused the crash has been charged with, as of right now, two counts of domestic assault and reckless driving.”

The sheriff’s office has not identified the driver.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes, at Shelton Shop Road, at about 2 p.m. At least three cars were involved.

Some of the road was closed while crews cleaned up the crash scene. Police later reopened the street.

More as we have it.