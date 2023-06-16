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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Severe thunderstorms are possible today, especially this afternoon and evening. ”

“Today: Isolated showers before 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind is becoming northwest at 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

“Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 61. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

“Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.”

“Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

“Father’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 6 mph.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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