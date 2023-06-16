Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Severe thunderstorms are possible today, especially this afternoon and evening. ”

“Today: Isolated showers before 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind is becoming northwest at 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

“Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 61. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

“Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.”

“Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

“Father’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 6 mph.”