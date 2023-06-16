Summer school drug bust at Stafford High

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “DRUGS, Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, [June 15, 2023], 11:35 a.m. Deputy C.D. Sullivan responded to summer school for a report of drug activity. School staff advised they observed a student in possession of a vape. The vape was discovered to contain THC. The vape was seized, and a warrant for possession of THC on school grounds was obtained.”

“LARCENY, St Williams Way, [June 15, 2023], 2:22 p.m. Deputy A.J. Layug responded to a larceny. The victim advised while in the area, six male suspects stole his backpack before fleeing on their bikes. The victim chased the suspects on foot until he lost visual. The stolen backpack was recovered with only cash stolen from it. The suspects were described as four white males, two black males, all wearing dark clothes and appeared to be approximately 15 years old.”

“PUBLIC INTOXICATION, Comfort Inn Motel, 20 Salisbury Lanes, [June 15, 2023], 4:27 a.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a call of an intoxicated man “rambling” in the lobby. When Deputy Osborn arrived, he observed the suspect, who he had dealt with before. The suspect had the extremely strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him, glassy eyes, and a tall Bud Light sitting next to him. The suspect was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“Valero, 2142 Courthouse Road, [June 15, 2023], 7:01 p.m. Deputy W.E. Trainor responded to a call of a male stumbling around the parking lot. When Deputy Trainor arrived on scene, he made contact with the suspect. The suspect had glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. He was arrested for public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“VANDALISM, Hedgeapple Court, [June 15, 2023], 9:03 p.m. Deputy X.D. Bates responded to a report of a vandalism. The victim advised a group of juveniles threw a stick at the residence, causing a window to shatter.”