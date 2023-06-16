Rockledge Elementary celebrates 50 years

Prince William County Public Schools: “Rockledge Elementary School [2300 Mariner Lane, Lake Ridge] celebrated its 50th anniversary recently with a family and community event that included inflatables and carnival-type games, hidden coins to find, rock decorating, face painting, cake walk, food trucks, and more.”

“There were displays set up in the cafeteria of current and former school programs, clubs, all the school’s yearbooks, pictures, school floor plans from beginning to current, and aerial pictures of the school over the years. There was also a giant rock donated by the local Vulcan quarry, which was painted gold and signed by all who attended.”