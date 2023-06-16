Update: Expanded severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

5:22 p.m. — National Weather Service: “A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been expanded to the north to include most of the DC metro and into portions of central & northern VA. This is until 9 PM this evening. The main threat will be quarter-sized hail, with some damaging wind gusts also possible.”

2:31 p.m. — National Weather Service: “Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9PM that includes St. Mary’s County MD, Spotsylvania County, King George County, the City of Fredericksburg in VA, and adjacent waters. This is for the potential for damaging wind gusts and/or large hail.”