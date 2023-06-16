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Fredericksburg Nationals fall early to Myrtle Beach

By Uriah Kiser

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Fredericksburg Nationals fell behind early to the Pelicans and could not come back in a 7-3 defeat.”

“Myrtle Beach took the lead right away in the bottom of the first on a Moises Ballesteros home run to left field. Then in the second inning, the Pelicans extended their lead. Rafael Morel and Pedro Ramirez opened the frame with back-to-back singles, then Miguel Pabon doubled back up the middle to plate Morel to make it a 2-0 edge. Reivaj Garcia added another run with an RBI groundout before Ballesteros struck again with a single into right, which brought Pabon across with the fourth run.”

“Rafael Morel made it 6-0 in the bottom of the third inning with his two-run homer that snuck over the wall in left field.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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