Fredericksburg Nationals fall early to Myrtle Beach

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Fredericksburg Nationals fell behind early to the Pelicans and could not come back in a 7-3 defeat.”

“Myrtle Beach took the lead right away in the bottom of the first on a Moises Ballesteros home run to left field. Then in the second inning, the Pelicans extended their lead. Rafael Morel and Pedro Ramirez opened the frame with back-to-back singles, then Miguel Pabon doubled back up the middle to plate Morel to make it a 2-0 edge. Reivaj Garcia added another run with an RBI groundout before Ballesteros struck again with a single into right, which brought Pabon across with the fourth run.”

“Rafael Morel made it 6-0 in the bottom of the third inning with his two-run homer that snuck over the wall in left field.”