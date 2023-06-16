Boy, 12, arrested after fight with weapons at Promenade at Virginia Gateway

Prince William police: “Attempted Malicious Wounding – On June 15 at 5:37 PM, officers responded to the Promenade at Virginia Gateway Center located at 13941 Promenade Commons St. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a fight with weapons. The investigation revealed while in the above area, the victim, a 13-year-old male juvenile and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, engaged brief verbal altercation before both parties separated.”

“A short time later, while the victim was outside of a local business, the accused approached him while brandishing a knife. The victim fled on foot and the accused followed the victim around the shopping center with the knife until police arrived and detained the accused without incident. No injuries were reported.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 12-year-old boy, was arrested. Arrested on June 15: [Juvenile] A 12-year-old boy of Manassas Charged with attempted malicious wounding Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center”

“Indecent Exposure – On June 13 at 4:01AM, officers responded to the 12700 block of Effie Rose Pl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the caller observed an unknown male juvenile walking outside of a residence not wearing any clothing. The suspect appeared to be looking into windows but did not attempt to make entry into the home. The suspect walked away from the residence prior to police arriving on scene. Officers checked the area for the suspect who was not located.”