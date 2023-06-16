Annual membership sales end Sunday, June 18

Did you see our EXCLUSIVE report about the Manassas Airport commission unanimously voting to approve a plan to bring pass jet airline service to the city? Described as a “game-changer,” the service would provide an alternative to Dulles or Reagan National airports and realize a dream in the mid-1990s to bring passenger airline service to the state’s busiest general aviation airport.

Did you see our reporting on Stafford County’s continuing discussion on how it plans to remake “downtown Stafford,” the area around the courthouse? We were the only local news organization in the room to bring you the inside scoop on what types of businesses elected leaders say they want to see open shops on what is now county-owned land.

What about our coverage of OmniRide’s plan to expand services on its local and commuter routes? The enhanced services will allow more people in our region to connect with Metro and Amtrak. Stay tuned because we expect to report news about OmniRide’s first-ever service to Spotsylvania County.

And don’t forget about our interviews with candidates running in the June 20, 2023, Democrat and Republican primaries.

This summer, we’ll produce even more local news and new, daily members-only news emails for our members. If you value local news like this, the time to purchase an annual membership that gives you 100% access to the local news and information on our site, time is running out.

Sunday, June 17, 2023, is the last day this summer you can purchase an annual membership to Potomac Local News and SAVE HALF the cost vs. paying quarterly.

Our members support our local news reporting and get 100% access to everything we publish on our website, news email, and social media. Please click here to purchase and become a member today.

Thank you, and Happy Father’s Day.

Thank you to those who have already purchased memberships. Your support means Potomac Local News can continue providing trusted news and information to our communities.

After Sunday, June 18, 2023, we’ll begin selling annual memberships four times a year, for one week each quarter.