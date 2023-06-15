Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “A colorful and dry start as high pressure briefly settles over the region. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm chances return with another front Friday.”

“Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.”

“Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”