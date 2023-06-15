Suspect in Rivergate robbery nabbed, to be extradited to Prince William County

Prince William police: “Armed Robbery | Abduction *ARREST – On June 14, the suspect sought in connection to the assault that was reported to have occurred at the Rivergate Apartments located in the 13100 block of Marina Way in Woodbridge (22191) on June 13, was arrested. The accused, identified as Victor Manuel GONZALEZ CISNEROS, was located and taken into custody by members of the U.S. Capitol Police in Washington D.C., where he will remain until extradited to Prince William County.”

“Arrested on June 14: [No Photo Available] Victor Manuel GONZALEZ CISNEROS, 26, of 10612 Woodlawn Blvd. in Upper Marlboro, MD. Charged with robbery, abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, burglary, hit & run, felony destruction of property, larceny of an animal, destruction of property, domestic assault & battery Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated Armed Robbery | Abduction. ”

“[Previously Released]– On June 13 at 9:01PM, officers responded to the Rivergate Apartments located in the 13100 block of Marina Way in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault with weapons. The investigation revealed the accused went to the above

complex to confront another man over a relationship with a female acquaintance. Once in the area, the accused spotted the other man’s vehicle, which was being driven by a different man at the time.”

“Using his own vehicle, the accused then struck the vehicle before a verbal altercation ensued between the two parties. During the encounter, the accused struck the other vehicle multiple times with a hammer before he brandished a firearm and demanded to be taken to the residence where the other man lived. The accused then entered the man’s apartment, where he located the female acquaintance and forcibly took her to another room, where he struck her and damaged property in the room with the hammer. When the female acquaintance attempted to call for help, the accused took her phone and her Jack Russell Terrier dog and fled the apartment. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Victor Manuel GONZALEZ CISNEROS.”