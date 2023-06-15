Prince William GOP to march in Dumfries Juneteenth Parade

Prince William Republican Committee: “On June 19th Republicans from Prince William County, candidates for office and members of the Republican Committee, will join their fellow Americans marching in the Dumfries Juneteenth celebration…As the party founded to fight the expansion of slavery, the Republican Party joins in this celebration of Freedom becoming a reality.”

“The parade begins [Monday, June 19, 2023] at 11 AM at the corner of UMC Dumfries, 2890 Cameron Street, and ends at the Dumfries Slave Cemetery. Those wishing to march with the Republicans are asked to park at Dumfries Elementary School and surrounding areas, and line up at Dumfries UMC no later than 10 AM.”