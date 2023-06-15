Portion of Lomond Drive outside Manassas to close for 2 weeks

Virginia Department of Transportation: “Lomond Drive between Lomond South Drive and Manassas Drive (Route 213) will be closed to through traffic from 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, through Friday, June 30 to replace a pipe culvert, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.”

“Those needing to reach properties along Lomond Drive will have access; however, traffic will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe culvert replacement (between 9404 and 9407 Lomond Drive) in either direction.”

“Through traffic will be detoured via Lomond South Drive/Liberia Avenue, Route 28 (Centreville Road) and Manassas Drive back to Lomond Drive. Drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs.”