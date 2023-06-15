NVTA celebrates 20 years, funded $3.1 billion in transportation projects

Northern Virginia Transportation Authority: “On June 8th, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) marked a momentous occasion as it celebrated two significant milestones. This year, NVTA is proudly commemorating its 20th anniversary since its establishment, in addition to celebrating its 10th funding anniversary. These achievements were made possible through the passing of two pivotal bills.”

“In 2002, former Governor Mark Warner signed Senate Bill 576, which brought NVTA into existence. This legislation laid the foundation for the Authority to address transportation challenges in Northern Virginia. Over a decade later, in 2013, former Governor Robert McDonnell signed House Bill 2313, a transformative bill that granted NVTA a dedicated revenue stream. The funding made possible by HB 2313 has been instrumental in supporting NVTA’s mission of financing multimodal transportation projects aimed at reducing congestion across the region.”

“Since receiving a dedicated funding stream, NVTA has successfully advanced 122 multimodal projects totaling more than $3.1 billion. In addition to allocations made possible through NVTA’s Regional Revenue Fund, the Authority has provided nearly $1 billion to its member jurisdictions as part of its Local Distribution Fund. It is without a doubt that NVTA’s investments to improve the transportation network and provide congestion reducing solutions are making a profound impact on the quality of life for Northern Virginians.”