Deputies file charges in string of DUI crashes across county

Deputy E.E. West responded to the 1000 block of Mountain View Road for a report of a vehicle going off the roadway Deputy J.L. Jones responded to Kimberwick Lane for a single vehicle auto accident. Deputy E.E. West responded to Kellogg Mill Road for a single-vehicle auto accident.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On June 14th, at approximately 5:49 p.m., Deputy E.E. West responded to Kellogg Mill Road for a single-vehicle auto accident. The caller advised the driver smelled like alcoholic beverages. When Deputy West arrived on the scene, she observed the vehicle in a ditch with damage to its front bumper. The road was shut down until the vehicle could be properly removed.”

“The driver advised he was traveling South on Kellogg Mill Road after work when the vehicle in front of him began to slow down. The driver attempted to slow down; however, his brakes were so bad he could not slow down in time. To avoid a crash, he swerved into the ditch. The driver had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech, the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, and admitted to consuming some Twisted Tea.”

“[Christopher Billingsley, 21, of Stafford] was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, as well as, improper brakes. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On June 13th at approximately 9:10 p.m., Deputy E.E. West responded to the 1000 block of Mountain View Road for a report of a vehicle going off the roadway. The caller further advised the driver smelled entirely like an alcoholic beverage. When Deputy West arrived, she located the vehicle parked in the woods. Multiple witnesses advised the vehicle was weaving from “shoulder to shoulder” across both lanes of traffic and nearly caused a head-on collision by “no more than 20 feet.”

“Deputy West observed the driver to have the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath and red, glassy eyes. The driver admitted that she was texting and driving at the time of the crash. She also advised she “straw tested” around 10 different drinks.”

“[Amelia Stauffer, 25, of Culpeper] was charged with driving under the influence, second offense within five years with a blood alcohol content greater than .2, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, as well as using a phone while driving. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.”

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On June 13th, at approximately 10:48 a.m., Deputy J.L. Jones responded to Kimberwick Lane [in North Stafford] for a single-vehicle auto accident. It was advised a vehicle was currently in a ditch. When Deputy Jones arrived on the scene, he located the mangled vehicle partly still in the roadway.”

“It was determined the driver was traveling from work when he lost control of his vehicle. He struck a mailbox and mounting post before rolling into the ditch. The driver had slurred speech, the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, and admitted to drinking prior to driving. Located within the vehicle were three completely empty bottles of alcoholic beverages.”

“[John Dulak IV, 27, of Stafford] was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle, and destruction of property. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond, and until he was no longer intoxicated.”