Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “Scattered to numerous showers and perhaps a thunderstorm through midday. Drier air will work its way into most areas throughout this afternoon. Breezy conditions are expected, making it feel cool for this time of year.”

“Today: Isolated showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.”

“Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind around 7 mph.”