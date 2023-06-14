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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “Scattered to numerous showers and perhaps a thunderstorm through midday. Drier air will work its way into most areas throughout this afternoon. Breezy conditions are expected, making it feel cool for this time of year.”

“Today: Isolated showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.”

“Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind around 7 mph.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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