‘Our house was egged, ‘fags’ was spray painted on a pillar’

Prince William police: Vandalism – “On June 12 at 9:59PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13200 block of Delaney Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a vandalism. The investigation revealed the homeowner, heard a noise, and checked the outside of the residence where broken eggs were observed on the front of the home.”

“Further investigation noted damage to two exterior porch lights and derogatory language spray painted on an exterior porch column. Additionally, a flag displayed on an exterior fence was torn down from the fence. The spray paint was removed without causing permanent damage. The language did not contain any threats of harm to the occupants. While checking the area, officers located two additional nearby houses that were also egged. No permanent property damage was reported.”

Nextdoor: “Our house was vandalized at 9:30 pm this evening. Our house was egged, the word fags was spray painted on a pillar, and our Pride flag was taken down. We have rinsed off our house, the word fags has been taken care of and our Pride flag is flying proudly again. We are obviously shaken but this type of behavior will not deter us from living our lives as proud gay men. We will get Ring service, and we have filed a police report. Identifying the vandals will be difficult, but we will be diligent to prevent this behavior from happening again.”

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