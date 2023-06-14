OmniRide: “OmniRide will hold a Senior Summit on June 15 from 10 am-2:30 pm at the Ferlazzo building [15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge]. Community partners will showcase their services and provide resources for older adults, their families, and caregivers.”

“The event will include four 45-minute presentations by the following organizations:

safety and security presented by Prince William County Police Department,

avoiding scams and fraud by AARP,

community resources by the Prince William County Department of Social Services,

caregiver support and resources by UVA Community Health,

demonstration of Tai Chi by Your Third Eye, LLC,

and transportation information by Bluebird Tour Program and OmniRide.”

“This event is FREE and open to the public. OmniRide’s Dumfries and Route 1 Local routes will serve the bus stop immediately in front of the Ferlazzo building on the day of the event. For assistance in planning your trip contact OmniRide’s Transportation Associates at 703-730-6664.”