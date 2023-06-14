No bomb found at Glenkirk Elementary School

Prince William police at 11:31 a.m.: “UPDATE: Ref Report of a Bomb Threat at [Glenkirk Elementary School in Gainesville]– No Device has been located. The school and grounds have been cleared. School faculty, staff and students will be resuming normal activities upon return to the school.”

9:46 a.m.: “Incident: Reports of Bomb Threat | Gainesville; #PWCPD is on scene at Glenkirk Elementary School located on Sedge Wren Dr for the REPORT of an Alleged bomb threat at the school. No device is suspected at the school & the building is being evacuated. Please follow police direction.”