Juneteenth closures June 19, 2023

Stafford County Government: “Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed for the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 19, 2023. Both locations of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will be open. Full details.”

Manassas Park City Government: “Please note the below city closures on Monday, June 19, 2023, in observance of Juneteenth. Full details”

The city will also hold a Juneteenth celebration on June 16, 2023.

Prince William County Government: “Prince William County government offices, including courts and Prince William Public Libraries, will be closed Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. The PWC Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Composting Facility will be open regular business hours, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.”

Fairfax County Government: “County Government will be closed Monday, June 19, for Juneteenth. However, some facilities are open, and schedules vary. Full details.

OmniRide: “In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, there will be no OmniRide Express bus service on Monday, June 19. OmniRide Local, East-West Express, and Metro Express will operate regular service.”

We’ll update this list as more closures come in. Tweet us @PotomacLocal