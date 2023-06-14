FredNats take down Pelicans 6-4

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Fredericksburg Nationals opened up their two-week road trip with a 6-4 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.”

“It was the Pelicans who got on the board first in this series opener, in the bottom of the second inning. Christian Hernandez and Jefferson Rojas each singled off of starter Brad Lord, to put runners on the corners with one out. Lord got Rafael Morel to pop up for the second out, but Reivaj Garcia smoked a double back up the middle to plate a pair, and Myrtle Beach took a 2-0 lead.”