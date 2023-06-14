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FredNats drop a 1-0 nail biter

By Uriah Kiser

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats dropped a 1-0 nail biter to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in their second meeting of the week.”

“Bryan Caceres took the ball for Fredericksburg, and continued what has been a very good run for him in his return to the starting rotation. He gave up just two base hits in five scoreless innings, but did walk four hitters. Caceres worked himself into and out of trouble throughout the night. On two separate occasions, Myrtle Beach had runners on second and third with one out, but could not score against the FredNat righty.”

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