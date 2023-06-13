Woman clucks about drive-through order, charged with disorderly conduct

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On June 11th at approximately 7:36 p.m., Deputy J.D. Hurt responded to Popeyes, located at 253 Garrisonville Road, for a report of a scrambling disorder. It was advised a female was parked in the drive-thru and was refusing to move. The incident wouldn’t be over easy.”

“The suspect advised there was an issue while she was attempting to order chicken and she wasn’t moving until she got her discount, even suggested the vehicle would need to be towed before she voluntarily moved it. Another customer advised she attempted to converse with the suspect when the suspect chest-bumped her.”

“[Parisse Carle, 31, of Stafford, is charged with] disorderly conduct, as well as assault and battery. She was released by the magistrate on an unsecured bond, while the drive-thru line was able to continue.”