Woman abducted at Manassas-area apartment, dragged behind car

Prince William police: “Abduction | Robbery – On June 12 at 7:58AM, officers responded to the 10600 block of Automotive Dr. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed earlier that morning, the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was inside her apartment in the 10200 block of Launch Cl. when an acquaintance, later identified as the accused, entered the residence without consent.”

“While inside the apartment, the accused pushed the victim before taking her phone. The accused refused to return the phone before forcing the victim into a vehicle driven by another acquaintance. While driving, the accused forced the victim to electronically transfer funds from her account.”

“When the parties stopped in the parking lot of the above location, the accused threw the victims phone into a nearby wooded area. The victim was eventually able to get out of the vehicle where she was then grabbed by the accused and struck multiple times. The accused held onto the victim as the driver began driving the vehicle and dragging the victim.”

“The parties separated and the victim contacted police at a nearby business. Fire and rescue personnel treated the victim for minor injuries at the scene. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for both the accused, identified as Brian ROMERO MARTINEZ and the driver, identified as Patrick DIAZ PINA.”

“Attempts to locate both men have been unsuccessful.”

“Wanted: [No Photos Available]: Brian ROMERO MARTINEZ, 29, of the 14600 block of Icelandic Pl. in Chantilly Described as a Hispanic male, approximately 6’1”, 180lbs., with auburn hair and brown eyes Wanted for abduction, malicious wounding, robbery, and petit larceny.”

“Patrick DIAZ PINA, 29, of the 4500 block of Samuels Pine Rd. in Chantilly Described as a Hispanic male, approximately 6’1”, 180lbs., with brown hair and eyes Wanted for abduction, robbery, and petit larceny.”