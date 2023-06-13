Woman, 19, boy, 17 shot in Dale City

Prince William police: “Shooting Investigation – On June 12 at 3:18PM, officers responded to the area of Cloverdale Rd. and Carlsbad Rd. in [Dale City] to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a 17-year-old male juvenile and a 19-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately provided first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived and transported the victims to an area hospital where their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.”

“The investigation revealed the victims, and two other individuals were inside a parked vehicle when they were approached by three masked men. One of the men brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the two victims. When the occupants attempted to drive away, they inadvertently reversed into a nearby home before the vehicle stopped. The suspects fled in a separate vehicle prior to police arriving at the scene. No additional injuries were reported. While checking the area, officers located three homes and one vehicle that also sustained damage from being struck by gunfire.

“At this time, the incident does not appear random, and investigators are asking anyone who may have information helpful to the investigation to contact police. The suspects were described as two Hispanic males and one black male, all wearing dark-colored clothing. The investigation continues.”