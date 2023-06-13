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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “Sunshine and dry conditions are expected today with low humidity.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph.”

“Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.:”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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