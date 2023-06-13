Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!
National Weather Service: “Sunshine and dry conditions are expected today with low humidity.”
“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.”
“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph.”
“Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.:”