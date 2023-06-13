Stafford changes start-time for middle, elementary schools

Middle and elementary schools in Stafford County will begin instruction earlier when school begins on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Today, the school board delayed start times by about 10 minutes.

Stafford County Public Schools press release: “Stafford County Public Schools has announced a minor shift in the start time for its elementary and middle school students beginning at the start of the 2023-2024 school year. There is no change to the high school schedule.”

High School & Rockhill Elementary: 7:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Elementary School: 8:25 a.m. – 2:55 p.m.

Middle School: 9:20 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.

“The adjustment allows for increased transportation efficiency, support of middle school extracurricular activities, and assists with teacher recruitment and retention. The change to K-12 start times comes after a School Board-directed year-long study of school bus route efficiency.”

“Back-to-School nights will be held as follows, with each school providing specific details to their families in July.”

High School – Tuesday, August 1

Middle School – Wednesday, August 2

Elementary School – Thursday, August 3

“The school division will again hold a Transition Day for kindergarten, 6th grade, and 9th grade students on Tuesday, August 8. Transition Day allows students additional time to be introduced to their new school environments with their grade level peers during a non-instructional day. The First Day of school for all grade levels is Wednesday, August 9.”

“For more information about Stafford County Public Schools, or to apply for a vacancy, please visit www.staffordschools.net.”