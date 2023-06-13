‘Perfekt Blend’ next act slated for the ‘Fridays at 5’ concert series

Prince William County Government: “Perfekt Blend is the next act slated for the Fridays at 5 Concert series, which is scheduled for this Friday, June 16, at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.”

“Jaynel Jones, founder and lead singer with Perfekt Blend, said the band will bring something for everyone to enjoy.”

“It’s going to be everything. We’re going to have rock. We’re going to have R&B. We’re going to do hip hop. We’re going to do pop. We’re going to do some Disney. We’re going to have something for everybody. All ages are going to enjoy our set,” said Jones who is returning to the plaza with Perfekt Blend for the second time. “Fridays at 5 is family friendly. We want to ensure that the kids have something they can sing along to and dance to as well.”