Bailey holding town hall meeting tomorrow at Potomac Shores

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey: “PWC Potomac Shores residents, please join your Supervisor, Andrea O. Bailey, for a community Town Hall on Wednesday, June 14th at 6:00 pm at the Potomac Shores Social Barn. Come and hear first-hand updates on happenings in your community. See you there!”

The social barn sits at 1801 Potomac Shores Parkway, #100, near Dumfries.

Bailey faces Democrat Kim Short in a Primary Election on June 20. Bailey declined our invitation for an interview to discuss her reelection campaign.

Bailey has represented the Potomac District, which includes Montclair and Dumfries, since 2020.