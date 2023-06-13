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Bailey holding town hall meeting tomorrow at Potomac Shores

By Uriah Kiser
Bailey

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey: “PWC Potomac Shores residents, please join your Supervisor, Andrea O. Bailey, for a community Town Hall on Wednesday, June 14th at 6:00 pm at the Potomac Shores Social Barn. Come and hear first-hand updates on happenings in your community. See you there!”

The social barn sits at 1801 Potomac Shores Parkway, #100, near Dumfries.

Bailey faces Democrat Kim Short in a Primary Election on June 20. Bailey declined our invitation for an interview to discuss her reelection campaign.

Bailey has represented the Potomac District, which includes Montclair and Dumfries, since 2020.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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