Ayala, Carroll Foy competing in bitter Virginia Senate contest

Washington Post: “The last time former Virginia delegates Jennifer Carroll Foy and Hala S. Ayala campaigned, both were chasing history before each ultimately fell short.”

“Carroll Foy sought unsuccessfully in 2021 to become the first African American woman to be elected governor of any state. Ayala — who identifies as Afro-Latina, Lebanese and Irish — aimed to be the first woman of color to hold a statewide office in Virginia during her unsuccessful run for lieutenant governor that same year. In Virginia, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run separately, not on a traditional two-person ticket.”

“Now, the two former Prince William County lawmakers are trying to return to the General Assembly. But redistricting has meant that, after years of camaraderie as onetime activists who helped energize their party when entering the House of Delegates in 2017, they are in each other’s way.”