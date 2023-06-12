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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “A Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms expected today over far southern Maryland and portions of the central Chesapeake Bay. A Marginal Risk expected today between U.S. 15 and southern Maryland, including the metros of Baltimore and Washington D.C.”

“Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

“Tonight: Showers likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.”

“Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the morning.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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