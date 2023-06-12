Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “A Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms expected today over far southern Maryland and portions of the central Chesapeake Bay. A Marginal Risk expected today between U.S. 15 and southern Maryland, including the metros of Baltimore and Washington D.C.”

“Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

“Tonight: Showers likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.”

“Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the morning.”