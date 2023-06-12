Manassas partners with NOVA, to fund technical training, professional certifications for residents

Press release: “The City of Manassas and Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) have launched an innovative program to address career readiness and workforce development: Grow Manassas. Grow Manassas is a unique collaboration between local government and higher education to provide free technical training

and professional certifications to residents. The program offers career training and college coursework free of charge to Manassas residents in partnership with NOVA’s Workforce, Fast-Forward, and Applied Technology programs.”

“Our innovative program raises awareness about the advantages of skills training and eliminates cost as a barrier to getting it,” said Patrick Small, Economic Development Director for the City of Manassas. “We have high-tech, high-wage jobs open with world-class employers in our community that don’t require college degrees,” he added. “We want our residents to get our jobs and are investing local resources to make that happen.”