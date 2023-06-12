Man, 19, shot and killed on Lafayette Boulevard

Fredericksburg police: “The Fredericksburg Police Department is actively investigating a fatal shooting. Earlier [Sunday, June 11, 2023] at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Fredericksburg E-911 Center received a call about an unconscious male bleeding in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard.”

“Patrol officers responded swiftly and located the male who had gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began performing lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. Shortly after, the victim was pronounced dead.”

“Patrol officers set up a perimeter around the area and began their investigation while a detective was requested to respond to the incident. The Medical Examiner also came to the incident. Officers found several vehicles struck by gunfire and multiple cartridge casings. Police identified the victim as Antione Fox, 19, of Fredericksburg. Police notified his next of kin earlier this morning.”

“The investigation is ongoing and the Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call (540) 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App

Store.”