Kizielewicz named Workhouse Interim President and CEO

Workhouse Arts Center: “The Workhouse Arts Foundation, Inc. (WAF), which operates the Workhouse Arts Center, announced today that it has named Rachel Kizielewicz as its new Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Kizielewicz, an experienced executive, artist, and strong supporter of the Workhouse, officially began her role on Monday, June 5th.”

“Rachel Kizielewicz comes to the Workhouse as an artist, with 20 years of experience in philanthropy and the nonprofit sector. Rachel first joined the Workhouse as a member of the Board of Directors. She steps into the role of Interim President and CEO with a love for the organization and a deep commitment to its future. Believing in the Workhouse’s ability to be a thriving, vibrant arts center, Rachel understands the important roles that each group of stakeholders plays in the Workhouse Arts Center’s success.”