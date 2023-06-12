Grill fire damages 3 homes, displaces 14 in Bristow

[Photo: Prince William fire and rescue] [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue]

Prince William County fire and rescue crews were called to a townhouse fire at 3:27 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Prince William County fire marshal: “Units were dispatched to the 12000 block of Malvern Way in Bristow for a resident reporting a townhouse on fire across the street. Crews arrived with heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the address.

“Due to the extent of the conditions and volume of fire, a second alarm was requested. A total of three (3) townhouses were significantly damaged. No injuries were reported.”

“A total of 4 townhouses were significantly damaged. Estimated to be a total of 7 adults and 7 children displaced. The Red Cross is on the scene assisting those who require additional assistance.”

“The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire originated from a propane grill fire.”