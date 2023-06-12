FredNats to host MLB Home Run Derby X

Fredericksburg Nationals: “Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced plans to host MLB Home Run Derby X events in two Minor League Baseball stadiums in August, marking the first two activations to take place in the United States since MLB introduced Home Run Derby X last year in London, Mexico City and Seoul.”

“2009 American League All-Star and 2010 World Series Champion Nick Swisher and 2013 World Series Champion and 13-year MLB veteran Jonny Gomes will participate in the Hartford event. Gomes will be joined by a yet-to-be-named MLB legend for the event in Fredericksburg.”