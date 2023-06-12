Driver pulls gun in Woodbridge road rage

Prince William police: “Brandishing a Firearm | Road Rage Related – On June 9 at 6:56PM, officers responded to the area of Potomac Club Pkwy and Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 21-year-old woman, was driving in the above area when she was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata. During the incident, the driver brandished a firearm towards the victim before driving away. At no point during the encounter were shots fired. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 40 years old with brown hair.”

“Shooting in an Occupied Dwelling – On June 10 at 11:11PM, officers responded to a

residence located in the 9400 block of Smokey Bear Ct. in Bristow (20136) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed the victim, a 46-year-old woman, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused brandished a firearm and fired a round through the living room floor into the basement area. The parties separated and the police were contacted. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Syed Zaim AHMED, was arrested. Arrested on June 10: Syed Zaim AHMED, 52, of the 9400 block of Smokey Bear Ct. in Bristow Charged with shooting in an occupied dwelling and brandishing Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Armed Robbery – On June 10 at 6:51PM, officers responded to the 7300 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 47-year-old man, was approached by two unknown men in the above area. During the encounter, one of the men, later identified as the accused, brandished a firearm towards the victim before taking his backpack. Both men then left the area in a vehicle as the victim contacted the police. While investigating the incident, officers located the vehicle nearby and determined the accused was one of the occupants. Officers also located the victim’s property inside the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jerome COCHURAN-DANIELS Jr., was arrested. Arrested on June 10: [No Photo Available]. Jerome COCHURAN-DANIELS Jr., 19, of 7437 Barbados Ln. in Manassas. Charged with robbery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable”

“Commercial Burglary – On June 11 at 5:30AM, officers responded to the Smoke Hut located at 4216 Merchant Plaza in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an alarm activation. Upon arriving at the business, officers observed the front glass window shattered. Video surveillance revealed at approximately 5:26AM, multiple individuals got out of a vehicle that pulled up to the front of the building. One of the individuals threw what appeared to be a concrete boulder through the window as five suspects then entered the business. A short time later, the suspects exit the building and flee in the vehicle. Several vape products were reported missing.”

“Commercial Burglary – On June 9 at 9:20AM, officers responded to Bull Run Smoke and Vape located at 7262 Centreville Rd. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed at approximately 3:51AM, four individuals got out of a vehicle that parked in front of the business. A male suspect shattered the front glass window with a rock as the suspects then entered the business. The suspects took several vape products before exiting the store and fleeing in a silver Kia being driven by a fifth suspect. The suspects were described as three black males and one black female.”