Deputies nab Foxwood Village knifepoint robber

Brown [Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office] [Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office] [Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office]

Stafford County sheriff: “On June 2nd at approximately 8:37 p.m., deputies responded to an attempted robbery on Foxwood Drive. The victim was able to flee from the suspect during the incident. Less than 20 minutes later, deputies responded to Vista Woods Road for a successful robbery.

“Since June 2nd, both deputies and detectives have been working nonstop to identify the suspects involved as two more knife point robberies were committed, most recently on June 8th.”

“Detectives were able to identity one of the suspects as Peter Brown, 23, of Stafford. On June 9th at approximately 4:07 p.m. the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Brown’s vehicle, as detectives in CID executed a search warrant on his residence. Brown was taken into custody without incident. Knives that were described in the robberies were located, as well as, numerous personal belongings of the victims.”