Couple faces charges after DUI crash

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On June 10th at approximately 1:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 600 block of Truslow Road for a report of an auto accident. The caller advised a vehicle not only struck a fence, but struck a power pole. It was further advised both occupants within the vehicle fled on foot.”

“Deputy S.C. Jett responded to the crash as other deputies searched the area. It was determined the vehicle was traveling Northbound on Truslow Road when it crossed the double yellow line, and exited the roadway. The vehicle drove through a residential fence, before ending its journey when it struck a power pole.”

“The male driver was charged with driving under the influence, two counts of obstruction of justice, hit and run, refusal, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, as well as, driving without insurance. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $4,000 secured bond. The female passenger was charged with failure to report an accident with unattended property damage by a passenger, obstruction of justice, as well as, public intoxication. She was held on a $2,000 secured bond.”