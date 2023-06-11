Travel hot spots in the Stafford/Fredericksburg area this week

VDOT Fredericksburg: “All work is scheduled weather permitting. Real-time information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia.”

“I-95 Northbound: Exit 110 (Ladysmith); Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile lane closures for paving between mile markers 108-111 near the Ladysmith I-95 interchange in Caroline, and along the interchange on- and off-ramps. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.”

“Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)l; Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“Stafford County: Route 17/Route 17 Business Northbound; Sunday – Saturday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 northbound and Route 17 Business northbound for beam placement at I-95 overpass. Intermittent full traffic stops from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. for up to 30-minute intervals. If work is required from Friday evening into Saturday morning, the full stop will occur from midnight to 3 a.m. Saturday. Construction for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.”

“Route 17/Route 17 Business Southbound; Sunday – Saturday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 southbound and Route 17 Business southbound for beam placement at I-95 overpass. Intermittent full traffic stops from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. for up to 30-minute intervals. If work is required from Friday evening into Saturday morning, the full stop will occur from midnight to 3 a.m. Saturday.”

“Route 626 (Leeland Road); Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Maintenance work on the bridge over CSX railroad tracks. One-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew.”

“Route 628 (Eskimo Hill Road); Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Maintenance work on the bridge over CSX railroad tracks. One-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew.”

“Secondary Road Resurfacing; Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mobile lane closures for road resurfacing in the Settlers Landing subdivision. Flaggers will direct alternating one-way traffic near the mobile work zone.”

“Mourning Drive; Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pipe repair. Flaggers will direct alternating one-way traffic through the work zone.”