News

Travel hot spots in the Stafford/Fredericksburg area this week

By Uriah Kiser
I-95 Rappahannock River crossing

VDOT Fredericksburg: “All work is scheduled weather permitting. Real-time information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia.”

“I-95 Northbound: Exit 110 (Ladysmith); Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile lane closures for paving between mile markers 108-111 near the Ladysmith I-95 interchange in Caroline, and along the interchange on- and off-ramps. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.”

“Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)l; Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“Stafford County: Route 17/Route 17 Business Northbound; Sunday – Saturday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 northbound and Route 17 Business northbound for beam placement at I-95 overpass. Intermittent full traffic stops from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. for up to 30-minute intervals. If work is required from Friday evening into Saturday morning, the full stop will occur from midnight to 3 a.m. Saturday. Construction for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.”

“Route 17/Route 17 Business Southbound; Sunday – Saturday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 southbound and Route 17 Business southbound for beam placement at I-95 overpass. Intermittent full traffic stops from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. for up to 30-minute intervals. If work is required from Friday evening into Saturday morning, the full stop will occur from midnight to 3 a.m. Saturday.”

“Route 626 (Leeland Road); Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Maintenance work on the bridge over CSX railroad tracks. One-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew.”

“Route 628 (Eskimo Hill Road); Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Maintenance work on the bridge over CSX railroad tracks. One-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew.”

“Secondary Road Resurfacing; Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mobile lane closures for road resurfacing in the Settlers Landing subdivision. Flaggers will direct alternating one-way traffic near the mobile work zone.”

“Mourning Drive; Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pipe repair. Flaggers will direct alternating one-way traffic through the work zone.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts