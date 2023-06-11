Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “Forecast high temperatures today are in the upper 80s for much of the area, breaking 90 at some locations. Clouds increase throughout the day. Shower and thunderstorm chances spread west to east this evening and continue into Monday.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Tonight: A chance of showers between 2 am and 5 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 68. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 am. High near 81. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.”