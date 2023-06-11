This week’s students on the Dean’s List

Rowan Cato of Stafford was named to the Spring 2023 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List.

Brennon Christopher Craig of Woodbridge is one of 332 Mars Hill University students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the spring 2023 semester.

Ten local students recently received scholarships from the Park West Lions Club at a dinner meeting to recognize each recipient. Scholarship recipients were Zachary Gruninger, Battlefield High School; Jayden Turner, Patriot High School; Elena Shropshire, Battlefield High School; Evan Davisson, Patriot High School; Audrey Basler, Patriot High School; Anandita Hussain, Battlefield High School; Rebecca Violett, Patriot High School; Alexis Francis, Patriot High School; Cameron Kacala, Patriot High School; and Diya Patel, Patriot High School.

Shenandoah University celebrates the 427 students who made the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Among those students to earn President’s List honors were:

Mackenzie Dierberg of Manassas, Nicholas Villacorte of Manassas, Amanda Leyva of Woodbridge, Grace Vestermark of Manassas, Elizabeth Ranberger of Stafford, Victoria Baker of Bristow, Trinity Byers of Manassas, Aaron Sustrick of Woodbridge, Gabriel Stachour of Woodbridge, Alexandra Reid of Manassas, Brynn Olden of Stafford, Margaret Waite of Dumfries, Erin Shields of Manassas, Morgan Berkheimer of Manassas, Isabella Dana of Manassas, Claudia Lenahan of Bristow, Emmanuelle Potter of Stafford, Joshua Pryor of Bristow, Sean Cariens of Manassas and Rachael Rivers of Manassas.

Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Leslie Colliver of Stafford and Tsion Tesfaye of Woodbridge.

Shenandoah University has announced the 943 students who made the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Students who earned Dean’s List honors include:

Mary Truitt of Gainesville, Madison Coleman of Woodbridge, Mackenzie Dierberg of Manassas, Nicholas Villacorte of Manassas, Collin Ennis of Gainesville, Amanda Leyva of Woodbridge, Braden Gallant of Bristow, Samantha McQuiston of Woodbridge, Hassan Kanu of Woodbridge, Grace Vestermark of Manassas, Elizabeth Ranberger of Stafford, Lisa Arnold of Manassas, Victoria Baker of Bristow, Jackson Foreman of Stafford, Emily Lerch of Bristow, Trinity Byers of Manassas, Matthew Graves of Woodbridge, Aaron Sustrick of Woodbridge, Gabriel Stachour of Woodbridge, Victoria Kobelka of Woodbridge, Malia Ropati of Dumfries, Alexa Morton of Woodbridge, Christopher Wood of Woodbridge, Grant Howser of Dumfries, Alexandra Reid of Manassas, Brynn Olden of Stafford, Zachary Salter of Bristow, Demarcus Perry of Woodbridge, Margaret Waite of Dumfries, Colin Briggs of Stafford, Allen Maxwell of Stafford, Erin Shields of Manassas, Morgan Berkheimer of Manassas, Bader Aldossary of Manassas Park, Isabella Dana of Manassas, Claudia Lenahan of Bristow, Alexis Andrews-Thompson of Manassas, Sarah Medellin of Woodbridge, Emmanuelle Potter of Stafford, Daniel Porter of Dumfries, Joshua Pryor of Bristow, Victoria Cerniglia of Gainesville, Cliff Hernandez of Woodbridge, Sean Cariens of Manassas, Ethan Adshead of Manassas, Elizabeth Foreman of Stafford, Rachael Rivers of Manassas and Evan Makle of Woodbridge.

More than 1,300 students were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at York College of Pennsylvania. William Cofer of Dumfries, a Class of 2025 Intelligence Analysis major; Isabel Cox of Stafford, a Class of 2023 Psychology major; Zachary Cox of Stafford, a Class of 2025 Computer Science major; Grier Martin of Bristow, a Class of 2023 Finance major and Reagan Wolford of Bristow, a Class of 2024 Business Analytics major.

Fiona Jameson of Stafford was awarded a bachelor of science degree in Biology during Salve Regina University’s 73rd commencement.